Bosnia’s 1Q2025 services turnover ticks up notch
Photo: Wikipedia
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s service sector continued its upward trajectory in early 2025, with notable gains driven by tourism, administrative support, and IT-related activities. Fresh data from the Agency for Statistics reveals strong year-on-year and multi-year growth across several key segments, despite setbacks in some professional services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy