Bosnia’s 1Q2025 services turnover ticks up notch

Photo: Wikipedia

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s service sector continued its upward trajectory in early 2025, with notable gains driven by tourism, administrative support, and IT-related activities. Fresh data from the Agency for Statistics reveals strong year-on-year and multi-year growth across several key segments, despite setbacks in some professional services.

