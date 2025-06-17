Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran agree to expand Central Asia-Europe logistics corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran have signed a protocol to expand cooperation on developing a multimodal transport corridor linking Central Asia with Europe, Trend reports.

The accord was finalized amidst elevated trilateral discussions conducted on the periphery of the 82nd convening of the Council for Railway Transport of CIS member entities.



The stakeholders engaged in deliberations regarding strategies to augment freight throughput and optimize the operational efficacy of supply chain networks along the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran corridor. Core focal points encompassed the streamlining of procedural frameworks, the orchestration of operational synergies, and the elimination of impediments to facilitate seamless freight transit.



Engaging in the facilitation of transit along this corridor is anticipated to substantially enhance commerce among the involved nations and Europe by providing a streamlined and cost-effective substitute to current logistical pathways.