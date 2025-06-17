Azerbaijan reports ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in Khankendi

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 17. Major restoration and reconstruction work is underway in Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi city, Sabuhi Gahramanov, deputy special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

"Multi-story residential buildings are being renovated, and the Victory Park is being built. In addition, a cable car will be built from Shusha city to Khankendi city. Reconstruction of roads is also underway," he added.

Furthermore, as articulated by Gahramanov, there is a pronounced emphasis on fostering entrepreneurial initiatives within the Khankendi region, alongside the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

"To date, entrepreneurs have invested 45 million manat ($26.47 million) in this region. This will create additional employment opportunities for former internally displaced persons who are gradually returning to their native lands," the official concluded.

