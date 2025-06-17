Kazakhstan pushes Middle Corridor integration with China's Belt and Road route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Presenting the first link of the Belt and Road megaproject, Kazakhstan advocates for its alignment with major transport corridors such as the Western China – Western Europe route, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the North-South corridor, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the Central Asia-China Summit in Astana, Trend reports.

“Central Asia is emerging as a crucial logistics hub connecting the largest regions of Asia and Europe. In 2024, the total volume of cargo shipments from China through Central Asian countries exceeded 211,000 containers, marking a 12% increase. Kazakhstan accounts for 85% of all overland freight from China to Europe,” Tokayev noted.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening transcontinental connectivity and unlocking the competitive advantages of the Central Asian region. As the initial segment of the Belt and Road Initiative, Kazakhstan supports integrating it with the key transport corridors of Western China – Western Europe, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the North-South corridor.

To boost the appeal of the Trans-Caspian route, the Kazakh government is implementing systemic measures to modernize and digitize Caspian Sea ports, develop freight terminals, and promote transport vessel production. Tokayev proposed exploring the establishment of a joint China-Kazakhstan freight terminal at the Caspian port of Kuryk.