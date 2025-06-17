Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 17 June 2025 20:47 (UTC +04:00)
President Trump calls on Iran to surrender unconditionally
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. US President Donald Trump has called for Iran's unconditional surrender, the president said on his social media account, Trend reports.

''We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!, '' the publication reads.

