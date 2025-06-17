Israeli media release satellite photos of Tabriz missile base airstrike aftermath (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Following the strike by military aircraft of the Israeli Defense Forces on the missile installation near Tabriz, Iran, satellite photographs of the facility have been made public, Trend reports via the Times of Israel.

The satellite images were released by Planet Labs.

The visuals depict the extensive devastation of structural assets and vehicular units on the premises, alongside the combustion of terrestrial vegetation consequent to the conflagration that ensued post-missile engagement.

One of the orbital reconnaissance captures delineates the remnants of three obliterated ballistic missile deployment systems.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

