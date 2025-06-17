Azerbaijan accelerates funding for residential housing construction in 5M2025

Azerbaijan invested over 1 billion manats in residential construction during the first five months of 2025, marking a nearly 70 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight overall drop in fixed capital investment, funding shifted from the oil and gas sector to non-oil industries, with half of all investments coming from private sources and a strong focus on construction and industrial development.

