Azerbaijan accelerates funding for residential housing construction in 5M2025
Azerbaijan invested over 1 billion manats in residential construction during the first five months of 2025, marking a nearly 70 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight overall drop in fixed capital investment, funding shifted from the oil and gas sector to non-oil industries, with half of all investments coming from private sources and a strong focus on construction and industrial development.
