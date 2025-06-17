Kazakhstan plans near-term nuclear agreement with China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Given China’s rich and successful experience in nuclear energy, we are interested in developing sustainable cooperation in this strategic area. We will prepare to sign an agreement in the very near future, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Central Asia–China Summit in Astana, Trend reports.

Emphasizing energy collaboration as a key factor for regional stability, Tokayev highlighted Central Asia’s vast natural resources. “The region holds 20% of the world’s uranium reserves, over 17% of oil, 7% of natural gas, along with significant deposits of rare earth metals. In other words, the potential for cooperation in this sector is enormous,” he said.

The president expressed hopes for intensified exchange of advanced technologies and the modernization of the regional energy infrastructure. “It is also crucial to focus on strengthening regional energy security, technological development, and diversification of energy sources,” Tokayev added.

Meanwhile, it was decided that one of Kazakhstan's nuclear power plant projecrts will be led by China’s CNNC. During his talks with Xi Jinping, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s trust in CNNC as a strategic partner. "CNNC is globally recognized for its high-level expertise and will be a strong player in our market. Moreover, Kazakhstan is a reliable supplier of natural uranium and nuclear fuel to China," he said.