Azerbaijan reports notable growth in chemical industry output for 4M2025

The chemical industry has been on the upswing, with production volumes hitting the ground running in various categories: paint and varnish output shot up by 15.2 percent, polyethylene climbed the ladder by 11.9 percent, ethylene made a solid leap of 10.8 percent, and urea ticked up by 2.7 percent.

