Abu Dhabi Development Fund reviews investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Azerbaijan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) discussed cooperation across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and innovation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The talks were held during a visit by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov to Vienna, where he participated in the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) Forum. On the sidelines of the event, the minister met with Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund, which is part of the Arab Coordination Group.

During the meeting, the sides underscored the burgeoning economic and trade synergies between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Significant focus was directed towards the UAE's capital infusion into Azerbaijan's renewable energy domain and the Fund's backing of infrastructural initiatives within the nation.

“The nation’s economic capacity and conducive commercial landscape were delineated. The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of synergies for collaboration in the domains of energy, infrastructure, innovation, and additional sectors. Discussions encompassed the investment paradigms within Azerbaijan’s prioritized sectors,” the ministry stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel