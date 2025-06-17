Oil demand growth in 2026 to be led by Asia, says OPEC
Global oil demand is expected to increase by 1.3 million barrels per day in 2026, reaching 106.42 million barrels per day, according to OPEC’s latest forecast. Growth will be driven primarily by non-OECD countries, with rising consumption in Asia and continued demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feedstocks.
