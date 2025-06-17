Azerbaijan increases electricity exports to Iran

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 11.4 million kWh of electricity to Iran, generating $324,000 in revenue, marking a 3.8 percent increase in both volume and value compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, electricity imports from Iran to Azerbaijan also rose by 1.9 percent, totaling 10.7 million kWh worth $303,000.

