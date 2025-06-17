Azerbaijan increases electricity exports to Iran
From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan exported 11.4 million kWh of electricity to Iran, generating $324,000 in revenue, marking a 3.8 percent increase in both volume and value compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, electricity imports from Iran to Azerbaijan also rose by 1.9 percent, totaling 10.7 million kWh worth $303,000.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy