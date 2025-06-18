Azerbaijani population's spending on telecommunications lifts in 5M2025
From January to May 2025, Azerbaijan sold computers, telecom equipment, and printing products worth 287.8 million manat ($169.3 million), up 7.3 percent year-on-year. These goods made up 1.2 percent of total trade turnover.
