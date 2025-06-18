Bosnia sees sharp dip in raw material use
Bosnia and Herzegovina saw a significant drop in material use and trade in 2023, with both domestic extraction and imports declining. According to the Agency of Statistics, the country’s direct material input fell by 6.3 percent, while domestic consumption dropped by 5.8 percent, reflecting a broader slowdown in resource demand and export activity.
