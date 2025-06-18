Uzbekistan, Sweden seek new stage in agricultural partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrohim Abdurahmonov, held a meeting with the country’s Ambassador to Sweden, Rahmatulla Nurimbetov, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on advancing bilateral agricultural collaboration to a new level. Sweden is renowned for its cutting-edge agricultural technologies, cooperative management systems, and sustainable production models. Ideas were exchanged on how to adapt these experiences to Uzbekistan’s conditions.

Special attention was given to beefing up collaboration in livestock breeding, genetics, seed production, and fisheries. The introduction of cold-resistant breeds, selective breeding practices, and clean feed production was highlighted as especially valuable for Uzbek farmers.

The benefits of Sweden’s cooperative system were also brought to the forefront. Gradually implementing this model in Uzbekistan could significantly improve farmers’ economic opportunities.

Additionally, agreements were reached on the use of digital technologies—particularly drones, automated machinery, and resource-saving mechanisms in agriculture. Proposals for scientific exchanges and the training of specialists were also discussed.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a working group and to continue systematic negotiations on future cooperation.

In January 2025, Sweden exported goods worth approximately $760,000 to Uzbekistan, representing a sharp 65.6 percent decrease compared to January 2024, when exports totaled around $2.2 million. Over the past five years, trade between the two countries has declined at an average annual rate of 1.35 percent.

