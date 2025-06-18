Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover surges in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan's legal entities and individuals conducted trade operations with partners in 157 countries, and products were exported to 101 countries and imported from 150 countries in the first four months of the current year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that taking into account the statistically estimated value of exported crude oil and natural gas registered with customs authorities but not fully processed, the country’s foreign trade turnover for the specified period amounted to $16.42 billion.

The value of exported goods totaled $8.29 billion, or 50.5 percent of trade turnover, while imported goods accounted for $8.13 billion (49.5 percent), resulting in a trade surplus of $153.3 million. Compared to the period from January through April 2024, foreign trade turnover increased by 18.2 percent in nominal terms and by three percent in real terms. Imports grew by 21 percent in real terms, while exports fell by 8.7 percent.

In the first four months of 2025, non-oil and gas product exports reached $1.07 billion, up 16.1 percent in nominal terms and down 8.2 percent in real terms compared to the same period of 2024.

The State Customs Committee data shows that 25.2 percent of the country’s foreign trade turnover was with Italy, 11.5 percent with Türkiye, 10.8 percent with Russia, 8.4 percent with China, 3.6 percent with Germany, 2.8 percent with the UK, 2.7 percent with the US, two percent with the Czech Republic, 1.9 percent each with Australia and Greece, 1.8 percent with Romania, 1.7 percent with Switzerland, 1.6 percent each with Georgia and Kazakhstan, 1.4 percent each with Croatia and Bulgaria, 1.3 percent with Mexico, 1.2 percent with Iran, 1.1 percent with Portugal, one percent with Uzbekistan, 0.9 percent each with Ukraine, Brazil, and Canada, and 12.4 percent with other countries.

Italy accounted for 46.8 percent of exports, Türkiye 13 percent, Russia 3.7 percent, the Czech Republic 3.5 percent, Greece and Germany each 3.3 percent, Romania 3.2 percent, Croatia and Georgia each 2.7 percent, Bulgaria 2.5 percent, Portugal 2.2 percent, Switzerland 1.8 percent, the UK 1.6 percent, Ireland 1.5 percent, the Netherlands and Thailand each 0.9 percent, Indonesia, Serbia, and Ukraine each 0.8 percent, Denmark 0.6 percent, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, and the UAE each 0.4 percent. Products sent to other countries accounted for 2.2 percent of total exports.

Among non-oil and gas exports, the largest shares were sent to Russia (30.1 percent), Türkiye (17.6 percent), Georgia (9.9 percent), Switzerland (9.4 percent), Ukraine (5.9 percent), Kazakhstan (3.2 percent), UAE (three percent), US (2.2 percent), Belarus (2.2 percent), Turkmenistan (1.4 percent), Italy (1.3 percent), Canada (1.3 percent), Uzbekistan (1.3 percent), Germany (1.2 percent), Israel (1.2 percent), and China (1.1 percent).

Of the total value of imported goods, 18.5 percent came from Russia, 17.2 percent from China, 10 percent from Türkiye, 5.4 percent from the US, 4.2 percent from the UK, 4.0 percent from Australia, 3.9 percent from Germany, 2.8 percent from Kazakhstan, 2.6 percent from Mexico, 2.4 percent from Iran, 1.9 percent each from Uzbekistan and Italy, 1.8 percent from Brazil, 1.6 percent each from Canada and Japan, 1.5 percent each from Switzerland, Korea, and Belarus, 1.3 percent from South Africa, 1.1 percent each from Ukraine and Turkmenistan. Imports from other countries accounted for 12.2 percent.

Compared to the period from January through April 2024, exports of key products in the same months of 2025 changed as follows: fresh fruit exports increased by 27.3 percent, fresh vegetables by 10.0 percent, sugar by 39.7 percent, canned fruits and vegetables by 7.9 percent, vegetable oils by 59.3 percent, tea by 2.2 percent, mineral fertilizers by 26.2 percent, unprocessed aluminum by 7.8 percent, cement clinker by 15.8 percent, black metal pipes by 69.0 percent, cotton yarn by 12.3 percent. Meanwhile, exports of fruit and vegetable juices decreased by 21.7 percent, tobacco by 59.2 percent, margarine and other edible mixtures by 29.0 percent, potatoes by 25.2 percent, natural grape wines and grape must by 49.4 percent, cotton fiber by 20.5 percent, polypropylene by 14.1 percent, polyethylene by 8.8 percent, electricity by 38.7 percent, black metal rods by 47.4 percent, bentonite clay by 12.7 percent.

Compared to the same period in 2024, imports from January through April 2025 increased as follows: wheat by 57.2 percent, butter and other dairy fats and spreads by 17.5 percent, raw sugar by 86.9 percent, potatoes by 12.6 percent, tea by 45.9 percent, poultry meat and processed products by 3.4 percent, fresh vegetables by 35.7 percent, cigarettes by 160 percent (2.6 times), passenger cars by 23.2 percent, steel products by 6.4 percent, black metal rods by 56.8 percent, rubber tires by 42.4 percent, air conditioners by 39.6 percent, furniture by 2.8 percent, polyethylene by 11.1 percent, washing machines by 2.8 percent, polypropylene by 6.2 percent, buses by 100 percent (two times), refrigerators by 26.8 percent. Meanwhile, imports of fresh fruit declined by 16.8 percent, chocolate and chocolate products by 3.9 percent, flour confectionery by 6.7 percent, vegetable oils by 49 percent, beef by 16.6 percent, pharmaceuticals by 20.3 percent, black metal pipes by 28.7 percent, calculators and measuring devices by 9.7 percent, trucks by 0.5 percent, mineral fertilizers by 7.1 percent, synthetic detergents by 8.1 percent, black metal angles by 4.3 percent, and cement by 5.5 percent.