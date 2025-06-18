Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region powers up with new substations for railway project
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan has launched three new power substations in the Naryn region to supply electricity for the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. The facilities were built and connected to the regional power grid, with the Minister of Energy attending the commissioning and reviewing related infrastructure projects.
