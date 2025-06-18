Azerbaijan evaluates its mining production performance in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s mining output was 16.2 billion manat ($9.5 billion) from January through May 2025, down 2.4 percent year-on-year. Marketable oil production fell 4.9 percent to 11.4 million tons. Commercial gas production rose 1.7 percent to 16.2 billion cubic meters.
