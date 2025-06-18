Iranian police thwarts series of terrorist attacks near Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Iranian law enforcement agencies have thwarted terrorist acts planned by a group of unknown individuals in the city of Rey, south of Tehran, the Mehr agency said, Trend reports.

The group is believed to be affiliated with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

It was noted that all threats were nipped in the bud during the operation carried out by the local police.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

