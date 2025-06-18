Kazakhstan indexes pension, expands social support for many citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Pensions, social benefits, and public insurance payments have seen a steady increase in Kazakhstan in 2024, said the country's Finance Minister Madi Takiyev during the Majilis' discussion on the execution of the republican budget, Trend reports.

Takiyev noted that, from January 1, 2024, solidarity pensions were increased by 9 percent, while the subsistence minimum threshold rose from 60 percent to 65 percent at the minimum level and from 100 percent to 105 percent at the maximum level.

As a result, the minimum total pension reached approximately $164, while the maximum pension now stands at around $377.

In addition, social payments from the State Social Insurance Fund were indexed by 7 percent at the beginning of 2024. According to the Finance Ministry:

1.38 million people received $1.82 billion in payments due to loss of ability to work or breadwinner.

541,000 recipients were allocated $906.8 million in disability-related payments.

1.32 million families with children received a total of $1.24 billion in social support.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to meeting all social obligations despite macroeconomic challenges.