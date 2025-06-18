A New Digital Card from Yelo Bank: Yelo Digital Card!

Yelo Bank is introducing a new, innovative digital card for its customers! Now, you can activate your Yelo Digital Card through the Yelo App and start using it immediately - no need to visit a branch. The card is fully activated online using the SİMA digital signature. And the best part? It’s completely free of charge!

The Yelo Digital Card is valid for 5 years and offers users the chance to earn interest on their card balance, along with high-rate cashback opportunities. You can activate your card in any currency - AZN, USD, or EUR.

With a Yelo Digital Card, users can make monthly transfers and cash withdrawals up to 3000 AZN to local cards without any commission. Once activated, the card can be instantly added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and used for cashless payments. Through the Yelo App, you can easily manage card limits, adjust cashback options, and send money to friends using their phone numbers.

Using the Yelo Digital Card makes your daily payments and financial operations more convenient and cost-effective. Activate your new digital card now and enjoy all its benefits: bit.ly/4k2VMnY



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!