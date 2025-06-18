PABSEC Secretary General underlines urgency of opening Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Zangezur corridor should be opened - there is no alternative, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Asaf Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the Zangezur corridor belongs to the Black Sea region and is of strategic importance for strengthening ties between the countries.

"The main principle is cooperation. But how can there be cooperation without the Zangezur corridor? There are alternative routes, for example, through Iran, but in modern economy everyone strives to optimize costs, and the most economically profitable way is through the Zangezur corridor. Today this route is first of all necessary for Armenia itself, as Azerbaijan has already solved its key problems. I think Yerevan will realize this sooner or later, and the corridor will be opened. There is no real alternative to this issue.

There are already similar practices in the world. For example, when traveling from Russia to Kaliningrad through Lithuania, trains are not inspected. Why then should a citizen of Azerbaijan, traveling inside his country, be subjected to inspection? Free movement of citizens should be ensured, and cargo control can be regulated on the basis of agreements or negotiations," Hajiyev said.