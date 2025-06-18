Romania’s 2024 income boom meets soaring costs
Photo: Institute of Statistics of Romania
Romanian households saw a 15.3 percent jump in average monthly income in 2024, but rising living costs are keeping spending high. With 84.8 percent of income going toward essential expenses, families are urged to remain cautious amid economic uncertainty.
