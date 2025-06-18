President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of int'l conference on “Global Challenges in Judicial Administration”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international conference on “Global Challenges in Judicial Administration” dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Judicial-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Dear participants of the conference,

I welcome you on the occasion of the opening of the international conference on “Global Challenges in Judicial Administration” dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Judicial-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and convey my heartfelt wishes to each of you.

The year 2025 has been declared the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, prepared under the direct leadership of the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, and adopted by popular vote on November 12, 1995, laid the foundation for building a democratic and legal state in our country and established the provision of human rights as the supreme goal of the state.

The establishment and development of an independent judicial system, one of the most important means of protecting human rights, has always been in the spotlight of our state policy.

The Judicial-Legal Council established in 2005 as a self-governing body of the judiciary within the framework of legal reforms has played an exceptional role in strengthening public confidence in justice over the past 20 years. It has contributed to expanding access to the courts for all, increasing the efficiency and quality of justice, forming a judicial corps with a high level of legal knowledge, applying new information technologies to judicial activities, and achieving significant progress in other important areas, thereby further strengthening our society's trust in justice.

At the same time, the development of social relations, rapid digitalization and other trends of the modern era necessitate the application of new approaches to judicial administration.

I am confident that the discussions to be held at today's conference will contribute to finding answers to global challenges in judicial administration, thereby enhancing the efficiency of justice," the address reads.