Supreme audit chamber highlights gaps in Kazakhstan’s budget performance for 2024
Kazakhstan’s Supreme Audit Chamber has flagged major gaps in the 2024 republican budget, citing missed performance targets, a $1.17 billion revenue shortfall, and declining tax efficiency. The country’s growing reliance on National Fund transfers and external borrowing, along with stalled privatization efforts, highlights persistent structural weaknesses in fiscal planning and execution.
