Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output increases in early 2025
Photo: Government of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output saw growth of 13.8 in the first five months of 2025, driven by higher production in pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, and energy. Declines were recorded in textile and clothing manufacturing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy