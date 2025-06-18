Azerbaijan sees revenue uptick from state property leasing in early 2025
The State Property Service finalized nearly 1800 new lease agreements in the first five months of the year, covering both non-residential properties and land plots. Lease payments to the state budget rose by nearly 20 percent year-on-year, reaching around 18 million manat.
