Israeli Air Force launches third wave of strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a third wave of airstrikes on Iranian territory, Trend reports.

According to IDF spokesman Efi Defrin, the latest strikes targeted western Iran, where Israeli aircraft hit missile launchers and ammunition depots, successfully destroying pre-designated targets.

Defrin noted that the operation focused on Iranian military units attempting to re-enter previously targeted facilities to recover ammunition and restore damaged infrastructure.