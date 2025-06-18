Azerbaijan explores South Korea’s model for digitizing public finance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ A delegation from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is on an official visit to Seoul, Republic of Korea, to exchange experience in the digitalization of financial governance, the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

As part of the visit, the delegation held a series of working meetings with the Korea Fiscal Information Service (KFIS), operating under Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The ministry noted that discussions focused on Korea’s “dBrain+” platform—an integrated national financial information system used for managing public finance. The Azerbaijani side was particularly interested in the platform’s practical implementation, as well as digital transformation tools used in public financial oversight, treasury, and accounting.

Participants also exchanged views on optimizing budget revenues and expenditures, integrating modern digital management tools, and applying electronic solutions to enhance budget processes. A technical seminar on the “dBrain+” system was also held, showcasing how the platform enables digital execution of processes such as budget planning, spending, reporting, and debt management.

The Ministry of Finance noted that Azerbaijan has already begun work on developing its own Government Resource Planning (GRP) system, and international best practices are being closely examined as part of this effort.

