Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan observes surge in ICT value for 5M2025
Nakhchivan's information and communication sector saw strong growth in the first quarter, with service value rising to around 17 million manat. Paid services to the population also increased, reaching over 87 million manat compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy