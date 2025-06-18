Uzbekistan steps up investment in civil infrastructure projects
Uzbekistan is witnessing a rebound in civil construction, with projects worth 14.5 trillion soums carried out between January and April 2025. New data from the National Statistics Committee shows a notable rise in civil construction’s share of total construction work, signaling renewed momentum in infrastructure and public development across the country.
