Iran goes dark online amid full internet blackout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Internet access has been nearly completely cut off throughout Iran, the international internet monitoring service NetBlock stated on its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"The disruption followed a series of earlier partial outages and occurred amid escalating military tensions with Israel, including several days of rocket strikes," the service said.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

