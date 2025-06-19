Spring fieldwork in Kyrgyzstan nears completion
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced that spring fieldwork is almost finished, with major crops sown in line with planned targets. The ministry emphasized the use of modern technologies and ongoing monitoring, with final results expected mid-July.
