Timely coordinated measures needed to prevent Caspian sea drying up - President Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The issue of the Caspian Sea’s shrinkage was raised by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and I immediately supported it, because undoubtedly, this is a very serious problem - one that is even global in scale, Trend reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made this remark while answering a question from Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, during a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Timely coordinated action is necessary. The government has been instructed accordingly. I know that the Government of the Russian Federation, together with the Government of Azerbaijan, is working on this issue and exploring possible solutions. The main thing is to act consistently, without abrupt moves, with persistence and on a permanent basis," said the Russian President.

He emphasized the importance of identifying the causes of the Caspian Sea’s water level decline and doing everything possible to prevent irreversible processes.