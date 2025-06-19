IRGC announces sixth phase of drone attacks on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has officially declared the launch of the sixth phase of extensive drone attacks targeting Israeli territory, Trend reports.

According to an IRGC statement, "In the sixth stage, dozens of drones equipped with warheads of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army were directed towards Israel and caused serious damage to the designated targets."

This escalation follows Israeli military airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same day, Iran retaliated by launching more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other areas, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.