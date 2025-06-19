Israeli Air Force launches series of strikes on military targets in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Israeli Air Force is continuing a series of airstrikes targeting multiple military sites in Tehran and other regions across Iran, Trend reports.

These strikes follow the initial Israeli military operation on the morning of June 13, which resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, senior commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other top-ranking personnel.

In retaliation, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones against various targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and extensive damage.