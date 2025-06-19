Croatia’s consumer prices jump in May 2025

Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics

Croatia experienced a 3.5 percent annual rise in consumer prices in May 2025, driven largely by increases in food, housing, and hospitality costs. Monthly inflation stood at 0.3 percent, with notable price drops in transport and clothing, according to the country’s Bureau of Statistics.

