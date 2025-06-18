Azerbaijan's mediation efforts lead to approval of UN Climate Agenda in Bonn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The 62nd session of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) officially began its work in Germany's Bonn on June 16, Trend reports.

The primary focus of the session is preparing for the upcoming COP30 (Conference of the Parties) to be held in Belem, Brazil.

One of the most critical issues during the session was the adoption of the agenda, which caused a two-day delay in proceedings. The deadlock was ultimately resolved through mediation efforts by the Azerbaijani delegation, which stepped in at the request of Brazil and facilitated intense negotiations among all parties.

Despite the expectation that the agenda would be finalized solely by Brazil, as the host of the forthcoming COP30, Azerbaijan’s intervention proved decisive. Following the successful approval, Ana Amelia Campos Toni, the Executive Director of COP in Brazil, and representatives from the UNFCCC Secretariat expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its constructive role and support.

