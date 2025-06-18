Azerbaijan's Baku hosts International Symposium of Ombudsmen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The International Symposium of Ombudsmen on "Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions," dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" and Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan—June 18, has started its work in Baku at the initiative of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event is attended by human rights commissioners and heads of national human rights institutions from 15 countries, high-ranking representatives of government agencies, deputies, representatives of international organizations and civil society institutions, as well as experienced experts in the field of human rights.

The symposium will encompass a series of panel discussions focused on the operational dynamics of ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions in the realm of safeguarding constitutional entitlements and promoting equitable rights for all stakeholders, highlighting both successful case studies and prevailing challenges, alongside the enhancement of transnational collaboration and best practices in the domain of refugee rights protection.

Will be updated