Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan economy increments over 5M2025
From January through May 2025, Azerbaijani Nakhchivan’s GDP was 598.76 million manat ($353.27 million). Industrial output totaled 209.45 million manat ($123.57 million), with 55.67 million manat ($32.85 million) invested in fixed capital. These numbers show steady economic growth in the region.
