Azerbaijan still suffering from humanitarian aftermath of occupation policy - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan had been facing a long-year policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing and is still suffering from the humanitarian aftermath of this policy, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the International Symposium of Ombudsmen on "Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions."

Aliyeva mentioned that the existing mine problem in the liberated territories poses serious threats to people's right to live safely, hinders the safe return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, obstructs restoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas, and causes ecological imbalance in the region.

“In this regard, I would like to specially emphasize our activities aimed at informing the international community about the situation regarding the protection of human rights and freedoms during conflict and post-conflict periods, ensuring the rights of those affected by the conflict, as well as the problem of natural resource exploitation and mines.

The 16th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations, titled ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,’ includes ensuring the rule of law and promoting non-discriminatory laws and policies among its main objectives,” the ombudsperson noted.

Aliyeva highlighted that, in this context, the activities of the ombudsman and national human rights institutions are extremely important.

“These institutions play a crucial role not only in investigating human rights violations but also through their preventive and systematic efforts in promoting the rule of law, legal awareness, and strengthening legal culture.

According to the recent amendment to the Constitutional Law, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman has been assigned the function of an independent monitoring mechanism for ensuring and promoting equality rights, children’s rights, and the rights of persons with disabilities, which creates new opportunities for more effective protection of human rights and freedoms and for our joint cooperation,” she added.

