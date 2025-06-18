Azerbaijan sees growth in nation's consumer market for 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s sales and services value rose 5.2 percent in January–May 2025. Retail trade accounted for 77.8 percent, paid services 18.9 percent, and catering 3.3 percent. Non-state enterprises earned 28.7 billion manat ($16.93 billion), with 42.4 percent from individual entrepreneurs.
