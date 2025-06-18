China, Central Asia ink new agreement to boost Europe freight via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. During the China–Central Asia Summit, the participating countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Deepening Cooperation on China–Central Asia–Europe Express Railways, Trend reports.

The agreement aims to enhance container rail transportation between China and Europe through Central Asia, strengthening a key segment of the Middle Corridor — a growing transcontinental trade route that connects China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and onward to European markets.

The memorandum outlines plans to expand cooperation along this corridor to improve logistics connectivity, increase freight volumes, and enhance the overall efficiency of transport routes. Key priorities include the modernization of railway infrastructure, adoption of digital technologies, and removal of administrative barriers at border crossings.

These measures are intended to accelerate the movement of goods along one of Eurasia’s most strategic land routes, offering an alternative to traditional northern and southern corridors.

The initiative reflects a joint commitment to developing cross-regional transport networks and advancing economic integration among China, Central Asia, and Europe. It also builds on earlier discussions held this year at a regional logistics forum in Xi’an, where transport ministers explored ways to deepen rail cooperation and expand multimodal connectivity across the region.