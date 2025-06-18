UNEC rises to 801-1000 band in Times Higher Education Impact rankings!

On the occasion of its 95th anniversary, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has achieved significant international recognition.

According to the results of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, UNEC has made remarkable progress, advancing from last year’s 1001-1500 band to the 801-1000 band this year.

It is worth noting that the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess universities based on their contributions to society, the environment, and economic development. Institutions can submit evidence of their efforts in any number of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); however, SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals is a mandatory indicator for all participants.