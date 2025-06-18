Austrian fighter Bogdan Grad itching for quick win at UFC tournament in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. I'm happy to be part of the UFC tournament in Baku, Austrian UFC Fight Night Baku participant Bogdan Grad said at the press conference, Trend reports.

"I’m ready for three rounds but will try to secure an early victory," the athlete emphasized.

In addition, Grad brought attention to the fact that he is the sole European competitor at this competition, and he hoped that the entire continent would rally behind him.

To note, for the first time, the UFC Fight Night tournament will be held in Baku on June 21. The event at Baku Crystal Hall will feature 12 fights, six in the main card and six in the preliminary card. The main event of the UFC evening in Baku will be the fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree. The second most significant fight will take place in the lightweight division between our compatriot Rafael Fiziev and Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes. Also entering the octagon will be representatives of Azerbaijan Nazim Sadykhov and Tofig Musayev, who will face Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyzstani Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.

UFC Baku Fight Night Program

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1. Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2. Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3. Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4. Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)

5. Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) vs. Park Chung Yong (18-6-0, South Korea)

6. Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) vs. Maksum Azat (17-1-0, Kazakhstan)

Main card: fights start at 23:00, in the following order:

7. Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0, Tajikistan) vs. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0, Austria)

8. Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1, Azerbaijan) vs. Nicolas Motta (15-5-0, Brazil)

9. Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (18-5-0, US) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, Russia)

10. Lightweight: Tofig Musaev (debut, Azerbaijan) vs. Myktybek Orolbay (13-2-1, Kyrgyzstan)

11. Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0, Azerbaijan) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0, Chile)

12. Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (12-3-0, US) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0, US)

