BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The 62nd session of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies opened in Bonn, Germany, on June 16, kicking off two weeks of intense climate negotiations and technical deliberations. Conference participants include Lithuania's Ministry of the Environment's Climate Policy Group, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania.

This expert-level session is considered one of the key preparatory milestones for the upcoming COP30 climate summit, scheduled to take place November 10–30, 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

Adaptation, Transparency, and Implementation at the Forefront

A central focus of the Bonn session is climate adaptation. One of the primary goals is to refine indicators that will better measure global progress toward the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) established under the Paris Agreement. Discussions are drawing on the findings of expert groups, with additional insights expected from a special event organized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which will present updated guidance for assessing climate impacts and adaptation efforts.

Another major theme is transparency. The UNFCCC Secretariat presented the latest updates on the development of reporting tools required for climate action submissions. Negotiators emphasized the importance of technical and financial support for developing countries to ensure they can submit high-quality reports on their climate measures.

Negotiations Continue on Key Frameworks

Delegates also continued negotiations on several topics first introduced at the previous UN climate summit in Baku, including:

The format for the Global Stocktake (GST) implementation dialogue;

The review of the Warsaw International Mechanism on loss and damage;

Progress on the development and implementation of national climate adaptation plans.

Other agenda items include climate mitigation, the work program on just transition, and preparations for COP31 in 2026. The Western European and Others Group (WEOG) is expected to reach an agreement during this session on which country will host COP31. Australia and Türkiye are both candidates.

Science, Policy, and Implementation Align

The Bonn session runs from June 16 to 26 and includes meetings of the two main UNFCCC subsidiary bodies:

The Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA), which links the latest science—including from the IPCC—with policy-making;

The Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI), which monitors and evaluates the implementation of the UNFCCC, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement.

These two bodies convene twice a year—in June and during the COP conferences at the end of the year—to tackle complex cross-cutting issues and develop draft decisions for adoption by world leaders.

