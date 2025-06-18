Azerbaijan's Baku debuts Organizing Committee for UN World Urban Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The first meeting of the Organizing Committee established in connection with the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held today, Trend reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev opened the meeting by stating that the development of cities and other settlements, as well as ensuring sustainable living conditions and a comfortable and healthy lifestyle for residents, has always been a focus of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s policy.

Nuriyev noted that urban planning activities have been identified as one of the main strategic goals for sustainable development in the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" document approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and that purposeful work is being carried out in this direction. Under the leadership of the head of state, comprehensive reconstruction efforts are being successfully implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, which, in terms of scale, quality, and speed, are unprecedented in the post-conflict period and are aligned with advanced urban planning standards.

Highlighting that urbanization is accelerating globally in the 21st century, the committee chairman emphasized that the reforms and large-scale projects in the field of urban planning undertaken by the Azerbaijani government, as well as the country’s contributions to global cooperation in this field, have been recognized internationally. Therefore, the decision to hold the WUF13 in Baku in 2026 under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities” is another reflection of Azerbaijan’s international reputation and the high level of trust placed in the country.

Furthermore, speeches were delivered on agenda items by members of the Organizing Committee—Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev, Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov, and Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan Elbay Gasimzade.

At the end of the meeting, Nuriyev gave instructions concerning the activities of the national coordinator and operational company for WUF13, the development of an action plan for the organization and hosting of the forum, the organization of the Secretariat’s work, and other relevant matters, in line with the tasks set forth by the President of Azerbaijan for the successful and high-level hosting of this prestigious event.

