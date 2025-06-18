Iranian officials reach out to White House, proposes talks in U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Iranian representatives had offered to visit the White House to hold talks, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House press briefing, Trend reports.

“Nothing is over yet, very bad things could still happen,” Trump warned, highlighting the fragility of the current security environment in the region.

To note, President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for Iran's unconditional surrender.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

