Azerbaijani Parliamentary Commission slams disinformation campaigns against country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Commission on Combating Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has issued a statement regarding the spread of false information recently circulated about the country.

Trend presents the full statement:

"In light of recent developments in the region, the Republic of Azerbaijan is facing a new wave of disinformation campaigns, which represent one of the most common forms of hybrid threats.

Based on the results of conducted monitoring, it has been determined that these information attacks against our state are being orchestrated through social media platforms by groups operating from neighboring countries, serving various interests and circles.

Despite the official position of the Republic of Azerbaijan being clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant officials, distorted and false information continues to be disseminated via platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube.

These actions aim to mislead conflict participants and the international community, to damage the rising global standing of our country, and to undermine its relations with friendly and brotherly nations.

It is regrettable that among those supporting such information attacks against our state are also individuals of Azerbaijani origin and even some of our own citizens.

The temporary commission on foreign interference and hybrid threats, in cooperation with relevant state institutions, is closely monitoring these activities targeting our country and is taking appropriate responsive measures.

We urge all stakeholders, including our citizens, to rely solely on official information and to resist false narratives spread by malicious forces," the statement reads.

