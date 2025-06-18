IBC Global forecasts warehouse market hike in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ The total volume of quality warehouses of classes A and B in Kyrgyzstan will increase from 108,000 square meters to 400,000 square meters by the end of 2025, will reach about 550,000 square meters by the end of 2026, and will exceed 1,300,000 square meters in 2027–2028, as shown by data from the IBC Global international consulting company, Trend reports.

IBC Global consultants predicted that by 2030, the market for quality warehouses (A and A+) will grow 12–15 times compared to current indicators, which will make Kyrgyzstan one of the fastest-growing in the Central Asian region.

“The warehouse real estate market in Kyrgyzstan is currently at the start of large-scale changes: an acute shortage of space and high demand are becoming catalysts for new investments in high-quality projects. We are convinced that the development of new logistics hubs will create real opportunities for modernizing the storage and logistics sector in the country and will become a driver of economic growth,” commented Managing Partner of IBC Global Stanislav Akhmedzyanov.

At the beginning of 2025, the total area of modern warehouse premises of classes A and B (high-quality and modern facilities) in Kyrgyzstan is 108,000 square meters, of which about 36,000 square meters are Class A warehouses. At the same time, 90 percent of all warehouse space is concentrated in Bishkek and the Chui region. In the rest of the country, Class A facilities are practically absent today.

As noted by IBC Global, the rental rate in Kyrgyzstan for Class A facilities on average is $142 per square meter per year (excluding VAT), while there are no vacant spaces. As of June 2025, the deficit of space is estimated at approximately 250,000 square meters, which significantly exceeds the current market capacity, since a significant part of the facilities planned for commissioning are either being built for themselves (for example, Wildberries) or have already been contracted. That is, only a small part of the space will enter the open market for speculative lease.

The basis for the upcoming growth of warehouse capacity around Bishkek is made up of four key clusters, which account for about 80 percent of the planned commissioning. The Wildberries logistics center, with an area of 300,000 square meters, is scheduled to launch at the end of 2025. The northwestern cluster “Manas,” announced back in 2024, is planned for full completion by 2028. Border projects include the Atbashi TLC, with an investment volume of about $12 million, and the Kokcho-Koz logistics base, with an area of 170,000 square meters, both of which are expected to be commissioned in 2025–2026 (the construction of these facilities has also been confirmed in open sources).

IBC Global has observed that the southern cluster adjacent to the Bishkek–Osh highway is undergoing significant development, highlighted by the construction of the Global Hub multifunctional customs and logistics center, which encompasses a total area of 137,000 square meters. Of this, 57,000 square meters are slated for commissioning in 2026, with an additional 75,000 square meters projected for 2027.



Market analysts highlighted that in the urban landscape of Bishkek, contemporary Class A warehousing solutions are predominantly characterized by singular facilities, exemplified by the Neman-Farm warehouse complex, which boasts a footprint of 12,000 square meters and is slated for commissioning in 2024. Notwithstanding, an uptick in expansion is anticipated within the urban logistics and warehousing sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel